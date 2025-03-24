Student Organisations Affiliated To INDIA Bloc Parties Protest Against NEP, UGC Guidelines

New Delhi: Several student organisations affiliated with the INDIA bloc parties held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Monday, demanding the rollback of the National Education Policy, the UGC draft guidelines on appointments, and the reinstatement of student unions.

Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), All India Students Association (AISA), Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Federation (AISF), Muslim Students Federation (MSF), Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, and Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal (CRJD) and others took part in the demonstration.

"Our aim is to draw the government's attention to education-related issues during the second leg of the budget session," an AISA-affiliated student told PTI. The protesters demanded free and fair student union elections in universities and colleges, the filling up of reserved category seats, and the continuation of scholarships.

They also protested against the National Education Policy (NEP) that was launched by the Union government on July 29, 2020, to transform the education system by aligning it with future needs while maintaining its "Indianness". It replaced the 1986 policy and introduced reforms from school education to higher studies.

The protestors also opposed the University Grants Commission's (UGC's) draft regulations on the appointment of teachers and academic staff.

The draft proposes setting up a three-member search-cum-selection committee with the state governor's nominee as the chairperson, alongside members appointed by the UGC chairman and the university's apex body for appointing vice-chancellors. They also called for reinstatement of students' unions in universities across the country.