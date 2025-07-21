Student Killed, Five Injured As Landslide Hits Govt School In Jammu Kashmir's Poonch

Poonch: A 5-year-old student was killed and five people were injured after a landslide hit a government school here in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. The landslide was triggered by overnight heavy rains, during which a large boulder fell in a classroom of the primary school in the Bhainch-Kalsian area, killing Ehsan Ali and injuring students and a teacher, they said.

The injured students have been identified as Mohammad Safeer (7), Bilal Farooq (8), Aftab Ahmad (7), and Tobia Kausar (7). They are undergoing treatment at Raja Sukhdev Singh District Hospital in Poonch along with the teacher, who had suffered minor injuries.

Following the incident, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of life.

“The news of the death of a 5-year-old child due to the rockslide that crashed into Primary School, Kalsian, Poonch, is heart-rending. May God give strength to the bereaved parents to bear this shock. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured children,” LG Sinha wrote on X.

CM Abdullah also extended his condolences to the bereaved family on a social media post. He also directed the administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured and to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, Poonch Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal visited the district hospital and met the injured and their families. He also disbursed financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family of Ehsan and Rs 50,000 each to the families of the injured children under the Red Cross Fund. He also assured all possible assistance to the families from the district administration.