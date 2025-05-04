Student Held With Fake Admit Card At NEET Exam Centre In Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A student from Parasala in Thiruvananthapuram was caught with a fake admit card at the NEET-UG exam centre at Pathanamthitta on Sunday.

On being questioned, the student said an employee of Neyyattinkara Akshaya Center had cheated him by giving him a forged hall ticket. Both the student and his mother who accompanied him to the exam centre were questioned by Pathanamthitta police. Neyyattinkara police will soon interrogate the Akshaya Center employee to ascertain whether the hall ticket was tampered with by him.

The alleged impersonation attempt came to light when the exam centre officials noticed the student presenting a hall ticket bearing the name of another candidate from Thiruvananthapuram. Acting on a complaint filed by the examination observer, police launched an inquiry into whether the actual candidate was connected to the attempt or if there was any collusion at the centre.

Reports indicate that the student managed to write the exam for about an hour before being removed from the hall once suspicions arose. Officials confirmed that the candidate, whose name appeared in the hall ticket’s verification section, was simultaneously taking the exam at a different centre in Thiruvananthapuram. Police are now probing the motive behind the creation of the fake hall ticket and are working to determine if others were involved in facilitating the impersonation.