Student Held For Submitting Forged NEET Scorecard To Enrol In Madras Medical College

Chennai: A yet another medical aspirant was arrested for forging NEET scorecard to secure admission in Madras Medical College.

The student, identified as Laksai from Medavakkam in Chennai had presented a fake certificate, displaying 698 marks out of 720 in NEET while his actual score was only 129.

Laksai and his parents had visited the college on September 29 and presented the forged scorecard to the authorities. Suspicious of the authenticity of the document, college officials immediately alerted police and the deputy director of medical education in Kilpauk.

Upon scrutiny, the deputy director confirmed that the NEET scorecard and the admission certificate were both fake. Then, a police complaint was lodged against Laksai on behalf of the Directorate of Medical Education.

During investigation, it was revealed that Laksai had scored 127 in the NEET-2023 and 129 in the NEET-2024. Frustrated about his poor scores, he devised a plan to forge his scorecard and admission certificate. He had allegedly inflated his score to 698 in an attempt to gain admission at the prestigious medical college.

Investigations further revealed involvement of two persons, an employee of a photocopy shop in Thiruvanmiyur and an employee of a private medical college in Palavakkam, in creating the forged documents. Both are currently absconding, police said.

Laksai has been charged under five sections of the BNS. The police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine if the accused individuals were involved in creating fake marksheets in the past as well.

Three days back, another student was arrested in Madurai for presenting a fake NEET scorecard to gain admission at AIIMS, Madurai. The accused, M Abishekh, a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, had scored 60 marks out of 720 but his forged scorecard displayed 689 marks.