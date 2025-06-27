Student Gangraped In South Kolkata College, Three Arrested

Kolkata: A student was allegedly gangraped at a college in South Kolkata on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Friday after three suspects, including two students of the same college and another alumnus, were arrested by police.

With the rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Hospital still afresh, the allegation of gangrape of a student has evoked an outcry in the city. Kasba police station has already started investigating the incident. The Kolkata Police's Intelligence Department sleuths are engaged in the process. The three accused were produced at the Alipore court and have been remanded to five days' police custody.

A police official said the incident took place between 7:30 pm and 1 am on June 25. The woman has complained to Kasba police station. "The investigators have come to know after gathering information through their interaction with the complainant that this is a case of gangrape. Further investigation is on," the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

The police sent the victim's clothes to the Calcutta National Medical College for examination. Forensic experts are gathering evidence on the basis of samples from the spot. All the CCTV footage of the concerned college has been collected. In addition, CCTV footage of the road is also being collected to know how the accused entered the college and left after committing the entire incident.