Pharmacy Student Gang-Raped By Friends In Warangal, 2 Detained

Warangal (Telangana): In a shocking incident, a woman was gang-raped allegedly by a friend and two others in Warangal on September 15. However, the matter came to light on Tuesday after a complaint was filed at the Inthezarganj Police Station.

Two persons have been detained in the incident while the third suspect is at large. According to Shivakumar, the Circle Inspector (CI) of the Inthezarganj Police Station, the rape survivor is a pharmacy second-year student at a private college on the outskirts of Warangal and was residing in a hostel near the college.

On the fateful day, a young man known to her from Bhupalapalli visited the hostel, asking her to get into his car on the pretext of discussing something important. Despite her refusal, she was forcibly taken into the car by the man and two of his friends who were already inside. She was then taken to a rented room on the lodge's first floor near the Warangal vegetable market.

The three men, after consuming alcohol, raped the young woman. Though the woman returned to her hostel, she did not initially file a complaint as she had exams and revealed the incident to her mother only after returning home for vacation.