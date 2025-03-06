Telangana Student Shot Dead In US, Says Family Member

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old student from Telangana was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Bradford Beach in Milwaukee County of the US, his family members said on Wednesday.

G Praveen, who was pursuing an MS in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was about to return to India after completing her studies in a few months. His family was informed by US authorities on Wednesday morning (Indian time).

Some say Praveen was shot dead by unknown assailants at a store, but the cause of death was not known to the family, he said.

Arun said Praveen called his father in the early hours of Wednesday, but the latter could not take the call as he was sleeping. Praveen's parents are in a state of shock after learning about the incident, he said. The family is native of Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad.

Praveen (27), one of the sons Gampa Raghavul, a medical shop owner, completed his B.Tech in Hyderabad. Thereafter, he went to America in August 2023 for higher education. He came home on December 18 last year and returned to the US on January 20 this year.

Praveen was temporarily working at a shop in his area.

On Tuesday, Praveen was on his way home from his shift at the store where he worked, when unknown assailants stopped him. They opened fire at him and he collapsed on the spot. Some bystanders rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

The US authorities informed family members that the cause of death would be known after an autopsy.

The family members approached MLAs and other leaders for help. At least two Indian students from Telangana, one from Khammam in November last year and another from Hyderabad in January this year, were allegedly shot dead in the US.