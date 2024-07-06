Rajasthan: Class 10 Student Collapses In School Day After Birthday, Dies Of 'Silent' Heart Attack

Dausa: A 16-year-old student fainted at his school on Sunday in Rajasthan's Dausa district following which he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, suspecting a 'silent' heart attack as the cause.

Yatendra Upadhyay, a resident of Panditpura of Bandikui subdivision, fell unconscious at Jyotiba Phule Senior School located in Barh Bishanpura. The school staff took the student to Bandikui sub-district hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

SHO Bandikui police station Prem Chand said Yatendra suffered a heart attack but the exact cause of death can only be ascertained after postmortem, for which the boy’s family members have not consented. Upadhyay was undergoing treatment for a heart ailment, the SHO said and added that he celebrated his birthday on July 5.

The doctor-on-duty at the hospital, Pawan Jarwal said, “The school’s staff had brought the boy to the hospital. There was no heart beat when he was brought. We performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) but in vain.” “His family members said he had a heart ailment. They have not consented to postmortem and this was conveyed to police,” he said.

Police said the boy’s family members have told them that they would perform his last rites in their native village in Alwar. According to the student's family, about 3 years ago, the student had a heart related problem, due to which he was admitted to JK Lone Hospital for 15 days. Staff and students at school said that like every day, Yatendra reached school at 6:45 am on Saturday, but collapsed soon after.