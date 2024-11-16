Student Dies In Clash Between Groups In Ranchi Edu Institution

Ranchi: A student of the renowned educational institute BIT Mesra here became the victim of the faction feud between two groups of pupils. The deceased, identified as Raja Pasawan, was studying polytechnic. Police reached the campus and launched a probe.

Sadar DSP Sanjeev Besra said the assault took place on the night of November 14, in which a student named Raja Paswan was badly injured. He was admitted to RIMS for treatment but died undergoing it. Information about the same was shared with the police. The BIT police station in-charge is investigating the case and the accused are being identified. So far, information is being received about a fight during a party inside the campus. However, the whole matter will be revealed only after the investigation is concluded. Given the seriousness of the matter, a medical board has been constituted and the post-mortem of the deceased student is being conducted.

Surprisingly, no information about the clash was received by the BIT Police Station, located a short distance from the campus. The police got to know about it only after the death of the student came to light.

This is probably the first incident in BIT, Mesra of a student falling victim to a bloody clash between two factions.

In a separate incident in Kannauj of Uttar Pradesh, a medical student in Chhibramau of the Kotwali area of the district was crushed to death under a Scorpio by a youth who had been harassing her for a while. A video of the horrendous incident has gone viral where police negligence has been noticed. It is learnt that the accused was pressuring her for marriage and had her beaten up a month ago. He attacked her uncle after a complaint was lodged against him.