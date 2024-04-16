Student Dies by Suicide at State-Run Institute in Telangana

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 16, 2024, 9:26 PM IST

A 17-year-old student at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies in Basar allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room. The student had less than 45% attendance, and his parents were informed he should appear for exams next year.

A 17-year-old student at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies in Basar allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room. The student had less than 45% attendance, and his parents were informed he should appear for exams next year.

Hyderabad: A student of the state-run Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Basar in Telangana allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room, police said on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old student of the Pre-University Course (PUC) at the institute spent time with his friends till around midnight on Monday and the incident came to light this morning. He ended his life by hanging, they said.

The deceased had less than 45 per cent attendance and his parents were informed on Monday that he should appear for exams next year. There were many others who lacked the requisite attendance, police added.

Read More

  1. IIT-Guwahati Student from Bihar Found Dead in Hostel
  2. Kerala Student Endures 29-Hr Torture by Classmates, Seniors Before Suicide in Hostel: Police Report

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.