Student Dies by Suicide at State-Run Institute in Telangana

Hyderabad: A student of the state-run Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Basar in Telangana allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room, police said on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old student of the Pre-University Course (PUC) at the institute spent time with his friends till around midnight on Monday and the incident came to light this morning. He ended his life by hanging, they said.

The deceased had less than 45 per cent attendance and his parents were informed on Monday that he should appear for exams next year. There were many others who lacked the requisite attendance, police added.