UP: Class 9 Student Dies By Suicide After Being Denied To Sit For Annual Exam Over Unpaid Fees

Pratapgarh: A Class 9 student was found hanging in her room in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district after she was allegedly denied permission to appear for her annual exam and humiliated over unpaid fees by her college administration, police said on Saturday.

According to a complaint filed by her mother, Poonam Devi, Riya Prajapati (17), a student at Kamala Sharan Yadav Inter College, was not given her admit card due to outstanding fees of Rs 800, they said.

She alleged that her daughter was humiliated by college manager Santosh Kumar Yadav, principal Rajkumar Yadav, staff member Deepak Saroj, peon Dhaniram, and a teacher, who is yet to be identified, when she went to appear for the exam on Saturday, a police officer said.

The girl was not allowed to sit for the exam and was asked to return home, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh said, citing the complaint. Hurt by the humiliation, Riya returned home and died by hanging herself in a room, police said.

The complainant also alleged that the college staff threatened to ruin her daughter's future, leading her to commit suicide, they added. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).