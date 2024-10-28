UP: Class 6 Student Dies After Falling Ill At Muzaffarnagar School

Muzaffarnagar: A class 6 student died after being taken ill at the Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Sikheda here, officials said Monday. An inquiry has been ordered into the matter that took place on Sunday.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Sandeep Kumar said that the girl's body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death. "The cause of her death will be determined following the postmortem report," Kumar said.

He said the girl was taken to a hospital after she fell ill and was declared dead upon arrival. "All 32 students had tea and 'halwa' for breakfast, but only one student fell sick and, tragically passed away," he added.

An inquiry into the incident has been ordered to investigate further, the officer added.