Assam University Student Detained For Offensive Remarks On Social Media Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Silchar: After the arrest of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, a student from Assam has been detained for allegedly spreading communal hatred surrounding the Pahalgam Terror attack, officials said.

AK Bahauddin Choudhury, a student of Assam University Silchar, was detained by Cachar Police on Thursday for allegedly making offensive and insensitive remarks in relation to the shocking incident through a public Facebook post.

Soon after the post by Choudhury went viral, his words created an uproar and evoked strong reactions. The student from the Computer Science department of the varsity, a resident of Katigorah,was booked for inciting communal disharmony and spreading hatred through his post, following a formal complaint filed by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad unit of the varsity at the Assam University Police outpost. The FIR invoked Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 (Defamation).

The complaint reads as follows: “This amounts to criminal defamation and is a direct attack on the dignity, character, and freedom of expression of those individuals and groups, including me.”

The complaint claimed, “This statement is factually incorrect, communally charged, and intended to create hatred and enmity between religious communities, posing a serious risk to public peace and communal harmony”.

It is worth noting that, in his controversial post made on Wednesday, which has now been deleted, Choudhury used some derogatory words against a section of people for sharing their reactions or views regarding the inhumane act. Currently, the Cachar police are interrogating the student at the Silchar Police station for his controversial remarks.