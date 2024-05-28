ETV Bharat / state

Law Student Beaten to Death by Masked Assailants in Bihar; Two Held

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

Updated : May 28, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

Police said that the student Harsh Raj, a resident of Hajipur came out of BN Law College located in Sultanganj police station area after finishing his exam when around 8-10 masked assailants attacked them leaving him grievously injured. Harsh was taken to the nearby health facility where he died.

Law Student Beaten to Death by Masked Assailants in Bihar
The spot where the student was beaten to death. (ETV Bharat)

Patna (Bihar): Patna (Bihar): In a shocking incident reported from Bihar, a law student was beaten to death while coming out of the examination centre after a law examination paper in the capital Patna, police said. Police have arrested the prime accused along with his accomplice in the case.

Sharat RS, ASP, Patna City while confirming the incident said that the student named Harsh Raj, a resident of Hajipur in Bihar, who had gone to appear for examination in the BN Law College located in Sultanganj police station area, has been beaten to death by criminals. The body has been sent to PMCH for post-mortem the police officer said adding the matter is being investigated. "The nearby CCTV footage has been scanned and it is being investigated( to identify the assailants," ASP Patna City added.

Sources said that soon after Harsh Raj came out of the college after finishing the exam, some 8 to 10 miscreants assaulted him leaving him grievously injured. He was admitted to PMCH in injured condition, where he died during treatment, an official said. It is said that all the assailants were wearing masks making it difficult for the locals to identify them. After committing the incident, all the miscreants fled away from the crime spot.

Police have arrested the main accused Chandan Yadav along with his accomplice in connection with the case, City SP East Bharat Soni said. Yadav was arrested by the police from Amhara area as per Soni. The murder of the law student triggered massive protests by students, who demanded capital punishment to the culprits. A large number of students blocked the road near Kargil Chowk located at Gandhi Maidan and also took out a march from Patna College to Kargil Chowk demanding justice to the slain law student.

Along with police from three to four police stations, additional policemen are deployed on the spot to prevent any law and order situation. Police have converted Ashok Rajpath area into a cantonment. Chandan Yadav, the main accused in the student Harsh Raj murder case, has been arrested. Police have arrested two accused so far.

While the motive behind the murder is not clear yet, a preliminary investigation by the police has revealed that the deceased Harsh Raj had an argument with some people a few days ago. It is suspected that the murder may have been committed over the same issue. However, the police is investigating the matter and the CCTV footage installed around the incident site is being scrutinised.

Sources said that slain Harsh Raj had participated in the campaign rally of NDA Lok Sabha candidate Shambhavi Chaudhary in Samastipur on May 18.

The purported video of the killing has also surfaced on the Internet. In the video, about 7-8 people are seen roaming in the campus with sticks in their hands with their faces concealed with towels. The assailants are seen beating the law student, who falls on the ground due to the severe beating.

