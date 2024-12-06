Disciplinary Action Backfires: Student In Custody For Attacking 2 Teachers With Knife In Dhamtari School

Dhamtari: A class 11 student has been taken into police custody for allegedly attacking two teachers with a knife at a private school in Dhamtaru city on Thursday, police said.

Both teachers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the district hospital for treatment, police added.

Dr Akhilesh Dewangan of Dhamtari District Hospital stated, "The injured were attacked with a weapon like a knife. One teacher, who was in critical condition, was referred for better treatment. He is now out of danger and in stable condition."

The injured teachers have been identified as Mohammad Junaid Ahmed and Kulpreet Ajmani. Of the two, Mohammad Junaid Ahmed sustained severe injuries. The incident reportedly stemmed from ongoing tensions between the student and his teachers, police said.

"The student was irregular in school and inattentive in studies. This led to reprimands from teachers, which angered him," said Kotwali police station in-charge. The student, it is alleged, had been planning the attack for several days.

On Thursday, the student brought a knife to school and attacked the teachers on the second floor of the building. The injured were immediately transported to the hospital for treatment, the police officer said.

"Upon receiving information, officials attached to the Kotwali police reached the school to conduct a probe. Based on the statement of the injured teachers, an FIR has been registered against the student. We have initiated an investigation and are gathering further details about the incident," added the station in-charge.

Dr Dewangan confirmed that both teachers are receiving medical care and their condition is stable.