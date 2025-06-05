ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan | Student Makes His Kin Sit For Exam, Detained

Sachin Gora committed fraud to clear the NEET-2020 examination.

Student 'Munnai Bhai'ed His Way Into AIIMS Jodhpur
AIIMS Jodhpur (ETV Bharat)
Published : June 5, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST

Jodhpur: A medical student was detained for allegedly fraudulently clearing the NEET-2020 exams by making his relative appear on his behalf, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the accused Sachin Gora did not just utilise fraudulent methods to clear a national-level medical exam but used the results of the examination to get successfully placed in the MBBS program at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur.

Police said that they investigated this matter after another relative alleged that Ajit Gora had sat in place of Sachin Gora for the revered examination and lodged an FIR at the Chomu police station in Jaipur.

Police said Sachin had filled his details in the registration form but had replaced his photo with a photo of Ajit. "Hence, Ajit avoided being caught during the examination by the authorities. After a thorough investigation of the allegations, the Jaipur police reached the Basni police station in Jodhpur on Wednesday night and then proceeded to raid the AIIMS Jodhpur hostel number 6 and take Sachin Gora into custody.

Deputy Commissioner Police (DCP), Jodhpur, Rajarshi Raj Verma said "Sachin received a formal notice from the AIIMS administration and was subsequently taken into custody. The accused was brought into the Basni police station and will be taken to Jaipur on Thursday to be presented in front of the investigating officer."

