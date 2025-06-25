Stuck In Traffic Jam, Two-Year-Old Boy Dies Outside Hospital In Bihar's Gopalganj

Gopalganj: A two-year-old boy died on Tuesday after being stuck in a traffic jam while being rushed to the hospital in Gopalganj, Bihar.

The child, who had a high fever, was being taken by his father to Sadar Hospital on his bike as they could not avail an ambulance. However, it was chock-a-block near the hospital gate, which resulted in death of the child before reaching the emergency room.

As per reports, the deceased child, son of Vijay Mahato from Belwa village in Kuchaykot police station area, was down with high fever. One of the family members said, "We had first taken him to a private clinic near Konhwa, but the doctor there referred him to Sadar Hospital. As we approached the main hospital gate, we were caught in a jam caused by vehicles parked haphazardly outside."

Grieving the loss of his son, Vijay said, "If the road had been clear, my child would have been alive today. He died on the bike itself while we were stuck in traffic."

Traffic jam near Sadar hospital in Gopalganj (ETV Bharat)

Not just him, several ambulances with other patients were also stuck in the same traffic. According to hospital authorities, during pediatric emergencies, a delay of even a few minutes can make a life-or-death difference, which is what happened in this case.

Meanwhile, hospital manager John Mohammad informed Traffic DSP Somesh Mishra who deployed police personnel to ease the congestion.

Traffic DSP Mishra said, "The jam near the hospital gate was mainly due to illegal parking by shopkeepers and visitors. Bikes are parked right in front of the main entrance gate, blocking the way for ambulances. We request all shopkeepers to strictly follow parking rules to avoid such incidents in the future."

When contacted, doctors said the child might have been suffering from Chamki fever, although no post-mortem was conducted as the family members took the child's body back home on the bike without waiting for an autopsy.

