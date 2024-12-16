ETV Bharat / state

Stuck In Limbo For Years, Hope Floats For Ambitious Bhubhu Jot Tunnel, A Lifeline For Army

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government which requested the Centre to approve the Bhubhu Jot tunnel, a crucial passage for facilitating Indian troops' movement with armoured vehicles from Pathankot to Leh-Ladakh in case of exigency, appears hopeful about the Centre's nod for the proposed project.



The construction of the tunnel is going to facilitate the road connectivity between Kullu and Mandi via Lag Valley. Once comes up, the distance between Kullu and Dharamsala or Pathankot will be reduced by nearly 57 km. The road will begin from Kullu and join the Mandi-Pathankot National Highway at Ghatasni via Lag valley, Bhubu Jot and Shilh-Badhwani.



Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu earlier expressed his grievance over the delay in approving the proposal for the crucial tunnel integral to army movement from Pathankot. According to him, the Bhubhu Jot tunnel project may get the Centre's nod if BJP’s Jai Ram Thakur “does not create hindrances”.



Kaul Singh Thakur, who was the Health Minister in Himachal during the Virbhadra Singh government, had met Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi in February 2015 regarding the construction of this tunnel. Jairam Thakur's son Vikramaditya Singh, a minister in the current Sukhwinder Singh government, has also raised this matter with Nitin Gadkari.



Sukhu himself discussed the issue with Gadkari as well as Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Earlier, BJP MP from Mandi, late Ramswaroop Sharma had also taken up the matter with the Centre. In such a situation, officials said they are hopeful about a breakthrough about the project approval.





Himachal CM meets Rajnath, Gadkari



On October 25, Chief Minister Sukhu met Union Defense Minister Rajnath, who gave a patient hearing to the Himachal Chief Minister. The Defence Ministry is learnt to have got positive feedback from Indian Army about the necessity of the tunnel.



The army had also said that its convoy has to take risks while passing through the banks of the Beas river as the road gets blocked during the rainy season often. In such a situation, the construction of Ghatasani-Shilh Badhani-Bhubhu Jot-Kullu National Highway and the construction of the tunnel will not only reduce the distance of the route, but the journey will also be safe.



During the meeting, Sukhu talked about the strategic importance of the proposed project, saying Pathankot is the logistics and launching hub of the Indian Army. To go from there to Leh-Ladakh, the road from Pathankot to Mandi and then Kullu is used. Since this road is along the banks of Beas river, transportation and movement becomes risky here during rains.



Defence and Surface Transport Ministry are important for the project. CM Sukhu has met both Rajnath and Gadkari during his visit to Delhi in October.



Himachal govt's role



From the Virbhadra Singh government to the Jairam government and the current Sukh government---all governments have pursued convincing the Cetre for the approval of the project. In 2023, rains caused heavy damage to Himachal Pradesh, killing more than 500 people and property worth 10,000 crore was destroyed. On August 30, 2023, on the instructions of the PMO, a team of the National Highway Authority of India came to take stock of the damage caused to the roads of Himachal.



Sukhu had spoken about Bhubhu Jot tunnel which, he said, should be constructed to connect Kangra and Kullu valley. He had said that this tunnel will not only be a boon in terms of tourism, but will also prove to be of strategic importance for the Indian army. This tunnel will reduce the distance between Kangra and Manali by about 55 kilometers, he has said. According to him, the distance between Pathankot and Kullu will also be reduced by 60 kilometers.



Retired Indian army subedar major Mehar Singh Chauhan, a China expert, who belongs to Kullu district, said, "Our army will get a strategic upper hand if the Bhubhu Jot tunnel comes up."