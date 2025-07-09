MP: 100-Year-Old Man Attains Freedom Fighter Status After Legal Battle

Chhatarpur: 100-year-old Rajendra Mahto's struggle for half of his age to gain the status of a freedom fighter finally came to fruition following a judgment by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on June 30.

Rajendra, a resident of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh who left his studies to join the freedom struggle, had to endure another struggle, knocking on every door of the administration to gain the status of a freedom fighter, only to go in vain. It was then that he moved HC for a stature that he always took pride in.

The Madhya Pradesh HC on June 30 ordered the state government to provide him with the status and privileges of a freedom fighter.

The Fight For Freedom Fighter Status

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rajendra Mahto said, "I was beaten and went to jail during the freedom movement. And then here, I had to run around administrative officers for 50 years to get the status of a freedom fighter."

Rajendra Mahto said that he was asked to pay a bribe to obtain the status of a freedom fighter, which he refused. "In my fight for respect", he added, "I kept wandering from door to door. I did not give up. Today, I have succeeded in getting my rights due to my unshakable will and faith. I had refused outright to bribe the officers."

He said that his application for a freedom fighter pension in 1999 was rejected stating that he did not go to jail.

According to Rajendra Mahto's grandson Prashant Mahto, "When we did not get justice from the government, we approached the High Court in the year 2019. The court then sought a reply from the then-collector. But even after 6 months, when the collector did not respond, we went to meet him".

But their continued fight made the collector file a reply in the High Court. The Madhya Pradesh High Court stated in its order that, according to rules, individuals who went underground to evade arrest are also recognised as freedom fighters.

The court directed the state government to grant them the Samman Nidhi, which is a pension, as well as the status of freedom fighters. Rajendra Mahto's claim was duly verified by two prominent freedom fighters, the late Ramvahay Tiwari and Hariprasad Vidyarthi.

Memories Of The Freedom Struggle

Rajendra Mahto completed his schooling in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, and then went to Allahabad for higher studies. Having been inspired by the freedom movement, Rajendra returned home.

Recounting the memories of the freedom movement, he said, "There was the Praja Mandal movement from 1945 to 1947. I was part of the battles against the princely states of Chhatarpur and Charkhari. I have spent months in the jungles to evade arrest".

"During the struggles, I have starved, been injured and also gone to jail. The punishment given by the British government was terrifying. If any agitator was caught, the soldiers would sit on his chest and jump. They would prick pins in his nails," he added.

According to Rajendra Mahto, when the jails were full, the British forces used to leave them in the jungles with dangerous animals. "When I was arrested, I was sent to Bijawar jail. But there was no space in the jail so I was left in the jungle. I reached home after 3 days." He proudly remembers participating in Mahatma Gandhi's non-cooperation movement with great enthusiasm.

He has 3 daughters and a son. Geeta Mahto is 75 years old, while Rajshree is 70 years old. Vandana Mahto is 65 years old, and his son Umakant Mahto is 72 years old. Prashant Mahto said that his grandfather never thought that those who fought for independence would have to fight such a long battle to prove themselves.