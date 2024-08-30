ETV Bharat / state

Structural Consultant Named In FIR In Shivaji Statue Collapse Held From Kolhapur

Pune (Maharashtra): The Crime Branch Of Kolhapur Police on Friday arrested a structural consultant from Kolhapur in connection with the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district earlier this week.

Chetan Patil was taken into custody late on Thursday night and handed over to Sindhudurg police for an addition investigation, Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit said. However, Patil on Wednesday said that he was not the structural consultant for the project.

Patil said that he had only designed the platform and had nothing to do with the construction of the interior of the statue itself. Artist Jaydeep Apte said that he had submitted the design of the platform to the Indian Navy through the state's Public Works Department (PWD) but again, was not involved with the building of the statue.