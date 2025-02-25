Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.1 Hits Bay of Bengal, Tremors Felt in Bengal, Odisha

Kolkata: An earthquake of magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter Scale hit the Bay of Bengal at 06:10 am on Tuesday,with tremors felt in Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal.

"EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a post on X.

An India Meteorological Department official told news agency PTI that said the earthquake was recorded near Puri in Odisha. The quake occurred at a depth of 91 km in the Bay of Bengal, the official said.

The tremor was recorded at latitude 19.52 N and longitude 88.55 E, he added. Though the earthquake tremors caused momentary panic among the residents of Kolkata, no immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced.

Kolkata falls in Seismic Zone III

Kolkata falls in Seismic Zone III. It means the city faces a moderate risk of earthquakes. While it's not as prone to major quakes as places such as Northeast India, the Himalayas, or Gujarat, but tremors shake the city from time to time. These usually come from seismic activity in nearby regions such as the Bay of Bengal, Nepal, or North-East India. Tremors usually don't occur from faults which are not directly close to Kolkata rather under Myanmar and the Northeast.