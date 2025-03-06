ETV Bharat / state

'Strong Legal Framework' Crucial to Curb Rising Ragging Cases: Kerala HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday emphasised the need for a "strong legal foundation" to address the rising incidents of ragging in the state. It directed the government to form a working group to draft rules for implementing the anti-ragging law.

A special bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice C Jayachandran noted that the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act was passed in 1998, yet no rules had been framed in the 27 years since its enactment.

"If the state is serious about implementing the 1998 Act, mere declarations are not enough. A functional working mechanism, typically laid down in rules, must be established. Along with the statute, framing rules is equally important because a law without proper rules cannot be effectively enforced," the court stated.

To ensure the rules are comprehensive, the court directed the government to form a multidisciplinary working group that could invite suggestions from individuals, experts, and non-governmental organisations. The group could also assess whether amendments to the 1998 Act were necessary.

The bench instructed the government to present the proposed composition of the working group at the next hearing on March 19.

Additionally, the court directed the state to submit a counter-affidavit detailing whether District-Level Anti-Ragging Committees, as mandated by the 2009 UGC Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, had been established.

"If such committees have been formed, the relevant orders or government resolutions must be presented. The state should also provide details regarding the role of the District-Level Anti-Ragging Committee and the State-Level Monitoring Cell. Furthermore, if these bodies have been constituted, the state must submit a report on their activities over the past five years. If they have not yet been established, the government must furnish a timeline for their formation," the bench said.

The court warned that if no reasonable timeline was provided, it would set one itself.

The bench also highlighted that the 2009 UGC regulations mandate the formation of anti-ragging committees at institutional and university levels.