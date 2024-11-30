ETV Bharat / state

Stringent Action Against Employees Fraudulently Receiving Social Welfare Pensions: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Strict action will be taken against the government employees in Kerala who are found to be fraudulently receiving welfare pensions meant for weaker sections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

CM's warning came in view of the findings that around 1,500 government employees, including gazetted officers and college professors, had fraudulently claimed social security pensions. The decision was taken at a special meeting convened by the Chief Minister to deal with the issue, a government release issued on Saturday said.

Disciplinary action will be taken at the departmental level against those found to have fraudulently claimed pensions. Efforts will be taken to make them repay the pension received with interest, the release added.

Action will be taken against both the ineligible beneficiaries and the officials who were responsible for this. Names of the deceased individuals will be removed from the pension list after conducting an appropriate concurrent mustering, the release said.

An annual mustering will be made mandatory, and a face authentication system will be introduced for this process, it further stated. Furthermore, income certificates and Aadhaar seeding will be made compulsory, too.

Earlier, an inspection conducted by the Information Kerala Mission, which envisages computerisation and networking of local self-government institutions in Kerala, had found that 1,458 government employees in the state are receiving social security pensions.

Following this, Finance Minister K N Balagopal ordered stringent disciplinary action against the errant officials. The Chief Minister emphasised that it was not acceptable to collect benefits through mustering after joining government service, the release said.