Congress Calls For MLA Asha Nautiyal's Resignation Over Non-Hindu Entry Comment While She Stands Firm On Ban Against Meat

Dehradun: The demand for the resignation of Kedarnath BJP MLA Asha Nautiyal has gained momentum after her controversial statement regarding the entry of non-Hindus into the Kedarnath Dham. Congress leaders have sharply criticised the BJP MLA's remarks. Nautiyal later softened her stance, clarifying that her concern was specifically about those selling alcohol and meat in the area, rather than prohibiting non-Hindus altogether.

The conflict started after the announcement of the date of opening Kedarnath Dham. Nautiyal had voiced her concern over 'immoral acts' that were allegedly being carried out by non-Hindu persons in the area, including the selling of alcohol and meat, which she claimed undermined the hallowed sanctity of the Kedarnath Dham. Opposition parties were incensed when she demanded that non-Hindus be prohibited from entering the area.

Because of Nautiyal's remarks, which they claim go against the spirit of India's secular Constitution, Congress officials, especially Uttarakhand unit chief Karan Mahara, have called for her resignation. Mahara questioned Nautiyal's adherence to her oath as an elected official, considering her pledge to uphold the nation's integrity and unity.

He further questioned the veracity of Nautiyal's claim by pointing out that a large number of the mule and horse owners, who serve pilgrims on the Kedarnath path are members of minority groups.

"This is a direct violation of the oath she took while becoming an MLA," Mahara said. "She needs to answer whether she considers citizens from other religions to be less Indian. Sanatan Dharma is a religion of acceptance, and such divisive statements only harm the nation," added Mahara.

The MLA's comments also drew sharp reactions from Congress spokesperson Pratima Singh, who criticised the government for failing to curb illegal activities, such as the sale of meat and alcohol in the region. She maintained that the administration's carelessness was harming the pilgrims' faith at the holy site as well as the reputation of Kedarnath Dham.

Asha amended her remarks in response to the mounting criticism, saying that she had originally called for a ban on non-Hindu admission because she had received complaints about the local meat and alcohol sales, which she said were damaging the holy atmosphere. She now emphasises that only those involved in such activities should be banned from the area, not non-Hindus in general.

However, local residents have largely supported the MLA's revised stance, with many expressing concern about the sale of alcohol and meat, which they believe undermined the sanctity of pilgrims. Some business owners in the region have voiced their frustration with those who engage in these practices, arguing that they tarnish the image of Kedarnath as a religious destination.

Meanwhile, the local police have pledged to take strict action against those involved in selling liquor and meat on the Yatra route, as well as in the restricted areas around the Kedarnath Dham. Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshay Prahlad Konde confirmed that such activities would be completely banned during this year's Yatra, in line with the directives from the state government and local leaders.