Streets, Hospitals Flooded As Heavy Rain Batters Rajasthan; IMD Issues Warning Till Sept 7

Jodhpur/Ajmer: Heavy rainfall continued to lash parts of Rajasthan including Jodhpur and Ajmer, on Monday, throwing normal life out of gear.

In Jodhpur, around 70 mm of rainfall was recorded in just 10 hours, triggering severe waterlogging on streets, hospitals and railway tracks. Most of the roads across the city were waterlogged, while houses in several low-lying villages have been submerged. Waterlogging in Tiwari, Mathania and Osian areas has brought traffic to a standstill. Late Sunday night, passengers had a harrowing time at Jodhpur railway station as water entered the platforms.

In view of the situation, District Collector Gaurav Agarwal has declared holiday at all government and private schools for Monday.

In the last 24 hours, Jodhpur recorded 72.4 mm rainfall including 69.4 mm (about three inches) overnight. The Regional Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, warning of intense showers in the coming days.

Hospitals Flooded

The downpour caused heavy waterlogging in Mathuradas Mathur and Mahatma Gandhi hospitals, with 1-2 feet of water seen at the gates and also inside the premises. The rainfall started at around 10 PM, accompanied by thunder and lightning for nearly an hour. Jodhpur Discom immediately cautioned people to stay away from transformers and electric poles. Despite the waterlogging, power supply mostly remained stable.

Streets in Rajasthan waterlogged (ETV Bharat)

As per official sources, Sardarpura, Chaupasni Road, Nehru Park, Chandpole, Sursagar and Shastri Nagar were among the worst-hit. Poor drainage left several low-lying areas waterlogged, leaving residents in distress. A vehicle was also washed away in Tinwari area. In rural area, farmers are apprehensive that incessant rainfall might destroy the standing crops.

In Ajmer, rainfall continued from late Sunday night, varying from drizzle to heavy showers across different areas. However, the administration has not announced a school holiday despite many areas remaining waterlogged. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the district. "As always, poor drainage has worsened waterlogging. This happens every time there is an intense spell of rain," a local said.

Streets waterlogged (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, water levels in Anasagar Lake rose to 10.12 feet, as against the capacity of 13 feet, due to continuous inflow from Foysagar Lake and 13 local drains. To prevent flooding in surrounding colonies, water is being released through the escape channel for the last 10 days. The channel is already overflowing, with water reaching Daurai pond, Pisangan and Govindgarh Dam.

Heavy rain was also reported in Kekri, Sarwad, Nasirabad, Pisangan, Arai, Pushkar, Kishangarh, Rupangarh and Ajmer city.

On the other hand, for the first time in 50 years, the Balad ka Dada pond in Srinagar Panchayat has filled to capacity. Villagers said this will boost groundwater levels and benefit farmers in the coming years.

IMD Forecast

As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over East Rajasthan during the next seven days, and West Rajasthan on September 1. The forecast suggests isolated very heavy rainfall will lash East Rajasthan on September 1. Light to moderate rainfall is most likely at many places over Northwest India and accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning in East Rajasthan during the next seven days; and in West Rajasthan during next two days, IMD said.

On Sunday, Tibi (Hanumangarh) in West Rajasthan received 13 cm rainfall, followed by Ganganagar Tehsil (Ganganagar) 10, Hanumangarh (Hanumangarh) 9, Sanchore (Jalore) 8, Ladnoo (Nagaur) 7, Makrana (Nagaur) 7. In East Rajasthan, Mahwa (Dausa) received 12 cm rainfall, Ramgarh shekhavati (Sikar) 10, Chhotisadri (Pratapgarh) 10, Alwar (Alwar) 9, Mount abu (Sirohi) 7, Jaipur Tehsil (Jaipur) 7, Sikar (Sikar) 7, Kathumar (Alwar) 7, Nagar (Bharatpur) 7, Sirohi (Sirohi) 7, and Tizara (Alwar) 7 cm rainfall.