Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

Veterinarian Sanjay Mahapatra said a campaign was being run in Noida to make people aware of the extremities suffered by street dogs during winter months.

Dogs are being treated at a veterinary care centre (ETV Bharat)
Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi/Noida: A lethal combination of pollution and cold has not only thrown life out of gear in Noida but also turned into a bane for the canines. The pollution has led to breathing difficulties in the street and pet dogs.

Dog expert Sanjay Mahapatra said due to pollution, along with pet dogs, street dogs are also getting affected. The effect is more visible on the street dogs. People are bringing their pets to us for treatment, while a special campaign on street dogs is also being run by our team in Noida where sick and pollution-hit dogs are being brought to the dispensary for treatment.

Mahapatra said at this time, dogs face multifarious problems ranging from skin, eyes and heart. At the same time, the administration needs to take a serious step on street dogs so that their maintenance and health can be bettered. Due to changing weather and increasing pollution, symptoms like watery eyes, skin damage, excessive irritability, heart and breathing issues, loss of appetite, fatigue etc. are noticed in dogs. These symptoms are more prominent in street dogs and less in pet dogs.

Experts said as pet dogs are taken care of by their owners, they are not harmed much by the pollution. On the contrary, their street counterparts are directly exposed to both pollution and cold, which aggregates the complications. Dog lovers and the administration should take them to nearby ​​dispensaries if they come across any pollution-related symptoms. If a pet dog or street dog falls ill, it can also affect the common people. Apart from veterinarian advice, people should be extra cautious about their furry friends during winter.

In Mahapatra's opinion, it is immensely important for the canines to get clean water and fresh food. If a street dog i assailed by any ailment, it should be immediately taken to the nearest veterinarian care centre, as prolonged negligence in treating them can turn fatal. The pollution combined with the season change and lack of proper care makes the street dogs more aggressive and this explains why most dogbites occur in winter. Pet dogs should be properly masked when taken out for a stroll.

