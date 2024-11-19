ETV Bharat / state

Stray Royal Bengal Tiger Forces Kaliabor Administration To Impose Dusk-to-Dawn Movement Restrictions

A stray Royal Bengal Tiger in Kaliabor, Assam prompted authorities to impose prohibitory orders restricting public movement in affected villages to ensure safety and order.

The straying of a Royal Bengal Tiger has compelled the Kaliabor co-district administration in Assam to restrict unnecessary movement of people in the area. T
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
Kaliabor: The straying of a Royal Bengal Tiger has compelled the Kaliabor co-district administration in Assam to restrict unnecessary movement of people in the area. The district magistrate of Kaliabor co-district in central Assam promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023 on Monday, which restricted unnecessary movement of people in certain areas, including Borbhakati, Miribheta, Dhekial, Kotiori, Banipur, Sarubgogia ad Sonari villages and other surrounding areas, where the movement of the tiger is noticed.

Additional District Magistrate of Kaliabor co-district, Liza Talukdar issued the orders on Monday and said that the order was issued after the range forest officer of Salona forest range reported that a Royal Bengal Tiger had strayed out of Kamakhya Reserved forests on Monday morning and it has been observed that the tiger was on the bank of Kollong river in between Debsatra gaon and Miribheta gaon panchayat.

The prohibitory orders have restricted the movement of people in the mentioned areas from 4 pm to 9 am. The prohibitory orders have also restricted shouting or making loud noises or in any other way causing the breach of public peace and order or physically causing inconvenience or difficulty to officials of the Environment and Forest Department, which may intervene to drive away the stray tiger.

It may be recalled that located close to Kaziranga National Park, the Kaliabor region often witnesses the straying of tigers and other wildlife.

In September this year, two tigers wreaked havoc in the Kaliabor area after forest officials reported that two tigers had strayed out from the park. Although the forest department had also put in place some traps in strategic locations to capture the tigers, it failed to yield any result.

