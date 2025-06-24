Stray Dogs To Get A Share Of Mid-Day Meals In West Bengal Schools, New Directive Sparks Surprise & Concern

Malda/Kolkata: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, West Bengal government schools will be feeding stray dogs under the Mid-Day Meal programme being implemented for students. A directive in this regard was issued to all schools by West Bengal Samagra Shiksha Mission (SSM) to make the necessary arrangements to feed stray dogs outside the school premises.

Though the move has been hailed by animal welfare organisations including union minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi, it has sparked concern and resentment among the school teachers.

The decision was taken after the cases of dog bites increased in and around the school premises. Accordingly, on recommendation from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the Samagra Shiksha Mission on March 28 had decided to issue guidelines to all districts to ensure school children are safe from stray animals.

The directive was aimed at keeping campuses clean and blocking dog entry during mid-day meals. The students would also be restricted from going close to dogs and not provoke by throwing stones at them. As per the guidelines, even municipal authorities were also asked to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, which will make sure the stray dogs are sterilized and vaccinated so that their population and aggression are controlled.

However, the SSM has issued a revised guideline with the instruction that feeding stray dogs will be a daily responsibility of the school teachers. The directive is expected to reach the schools any time next week. It has been mandated that a member of the Self-Help Group (SHG) that looks after mid-day meal preparation, will be responsible for feeding stray dogs at a specific time and place outside the school compound.

For the purpose, the Animal Husbandry Department, which has been roped in to monitor, vaccinate, and sterilize the stray dogs from around schools, will also be a part of the feeding programme.

However, the directive has not augured well with the teaching community which feels they are already overburdened with non-teaching works. Like one government school teacher, on condition of anonymity said, “Mid-day meals by themselves are getting difficult to manage due to funds crunch. The meals are bereft of enough nutrition for students. Now how does one keep track of feeding dog and how much to cook? And why should feeding dogs be a part of mid-day meal.”

Another teacher who was also disturbed with the very thought of feeding dogs said it is welcome if we are not asked to supervise. But then how much can anyone's duties be stretched. “If the guideline asks an SHG staff to feed the dogs, who is going to supervise this daily? We already have a shortage of teachers. Now we will again be asked to stand outside and watch if all the dogs are fed,” she avers.

Some educators also raised concerns about food allocation. Since no additional funds have been announced for feeding animals, teachers fear that the initiative might come at the cost of children’s meals, especially in smaller rural schools operating on small budgets.

On being questioned, State Project Officer of SSM, Subhro Chakraborty, refused to comment on the matter. However, a top official of the mission, said on condition of anonymity, "It is true that guidelines have been issued regarding feeding stray dogs outside the school premises every day. But there is no clarity whether the dogs will be fed from the mid-day meal cooked for the students. It is hoped that clear guidelines will be available in a day or two."

Banibrata Das, DI, of Malda said, "We are just forwarding the e-mail regarding this guideline received from the SSM to every school. The decision in this regard will be taken by the headmaster or teachers. We have nothing to say in this regard."

On the other hand, Rahul Ranjan Das, Headmaster, Kalachand High School, Old Malda was not at all surprised hearing about the new guideline. "Every day, a group of stray dogs comes to the schools to eat the leftovers of mid-day meal. That is nothing new. However, the order sent to vaccinate them is ridiculous. Secondly, the same number of dogs will not come to the school every day to eat mid-day meal. So how do you decide how much to cook. And how do you know that a particular dog has come to school for two consecutive days?" Das said.

Teacher of Ramkinkar Balika Vidyalaya-attached Primary School Sudipta Mani said, "We have not received any directive yet. Unless I get it I will not be able to speak about it. But the very idea of feeding mid-day meal to stray dogs along with school children seems weird to me. We will decide on the matter after getting the order and discussing with the higher authorities."

Mohammad Nazimuddin Ali, Chairman, Uttar Dinajpur District Primary Education Council, said, "The state's directive is being sent to every school today. It will be sent to each school and from next month, street dogs will be fed in every school. Arrangements will also be made to vaccinate the dogs."

Appreciating the initiative, Soumit Das, Headmaster, Nalanda Vidyapeeth, Balurghat, Dakshin Dinajpur said the leftovers of mid-day meal are usually fed to street dogs every day. "But if meal will be cooked and served to the stray dogs as per the directive, it is indeed a very humane initiative."