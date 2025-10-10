ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dog Menace In Tenkasi: Over 30 People Bitten In Three Days, Residents Demand Urgent Action

Tenkasi: A spate of stray dog attacks in Kadayanallur, Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu, has left residents alarmed, with more than 30 people bitten in the past three days alone. Locals report that packs of stray dogs have been roaming both day and night in the Kadayanallur's Nagar area, chasing and attacking school children, pedestrians, and commuters.

On Friday, 11 people, including children and students, were mauled, bringing the total to over 30 victims since October 8. All were rushed to Kadayanallur Government Hospital, where they received immediate medical care.

Hospital officials said those with minor injuries were discharged, while the rest continue treatment.

Kadayanallur MLA C Krishnamurali visited the victims at the hospital on Friday, expressing sympathy and pledging swift action to address the menace.