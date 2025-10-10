ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dog Menace In Tenkasi: Over 30 People Bitten In Three Days, Residents Demand Urgent Action

Over 30 people, including children, were bitten by stray dogs in Kadayanallur, Tenkasi, in three days, prompting residents to demand immediate action.

Representational Image
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 10, 2025

Tenkasi: A spate of stray dog attacks in Kadayanallur, Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu, has left residents alarmed, with more than 30 people bitten in the past three days alone. Locals report that packs of stray dogs have been roaming both day and night in the Kadayanallur's Nagar area, chasing and attacking school children, pedestrians, and commuters.

On Friday, 11 people, including children and students, were mauled, bringing the total to over 30 victims since October 8. All were rushed to Kadayanallur Government Hospital, where they received immediate medical care.

Hospital officials said those with minor injuries were discharged, while the rest continue treatment.

Kadayanallur MLA C Krishnamurali visited the victims at the hospital on Friday, expressing sympathy and pledging swift action to address the menace.

Fear now grips the town, with residents hesitant to venture outdoors even in daylight. A viral CCTV video showing a man being chased, bitten, and having his clothes torn by a stray dog has intensified public outrage.

Meanwhile, in other parts of Tenkasi district, rising stray dog numbers have sparked safety concerns for motorists and pedestrians alike. Public and social activists are urging both municipal and district administrations to initiate urgent measures to curb the threat and restore normalcy.

