Stray Dog Menace Can Be Resolved Scientifically: Mohan Bhagwat

By Pradip Kumar Das



Cuttack: Emphasising that all animals including stray dogs have rights to live on earth, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Thursday that the dog menace can be tackled by reducing their population scientifically.

A veterinary science graduate himself, Bhagwat while referring to the recent matter being adjudicated by the Supreme Court said the dog menace cannot be solved by putting all the stray animals in shelters. He said this while addressing a Gaudiya Vaishanav Conference held at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium on the 151st birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada and 100 years of establishment of Satchinanda Matha in Cuttack city.

More than 5,000 saints, sanyasis and followers of the cult from across the country are attending the two-day conference. Bhagwat addressed two sessions of the congregation on the day.



Referring to the recent case in the apex court, the RSS chief said many issues relating to the environment can be addressed by adopting the ways followed by our ancestors. Citing an example of agriculture practices in India, he said despite cultivating on our fields for the past 12,000 years, our soil is still fertile because our farmers extracted only what was required.

“They used mother Earth to produce grains required for consumption and did not exploit the fields as the Europeans did in Africa for which the farm lands have turned into barren deserts,” he said.



Citing another instance, he said while milking cows in India, the farmers take only some milk and leave the rest for the calf. “This is the art of striking a balance between man and nature. Nature should be conserved by balancing between development and environment. “We need both development and environment and for this, there has to be a balance between the two”, he stated.



Stating that India is now on the path of progress and development and has certainly made a mark across the world. “This development can only be sustained only when all the stakeholders make sincere efforts for an all-round development addressing the environmental issues judiciously”, the RSS chief said.