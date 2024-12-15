Stray Dog Mauls 3-Yr-Old To Death In Lahaul-Spiti, Govt Announces Rs 4 Lakh Compensation To Bereaved Parents

Lahaul-Spiti: A three-year-old child was mauled to death by a stray dog at Tandi in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, police said on Sunday. The disaster management department has asked the district administration to provide a compensation worth Rs 4 lakh to the boy's parents.

The child was playing in the courtyard of his house, when the dog entered and attacked him. The boy's mother, rushed to rescue him but he had already suffered severe injuries. He was taken to Keylong Hospital with the help of local people and died during treatment.

The chilling incident, which took place at the house of a Nepalese couple in Sangam village under Tandi panchayat area, has triggered panic among residents and raised concerns over the rising incidents of dog attacks in Lahaul Valley.

Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana said, "This is an unfortunate and heartbreaking incident. There is nothing that can be done to compensate for the loss. The disaster management department has directed the district administration to provide a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the bereaved family."

Rana said that the the Tandi panchayat pradhan and the villagers have helped the family in every possible way while efforts have been initiated to prevent such incidents in the future.

The animal husbandry department has been instructed to set up sterilization camps with the help of the local panchayat while common public, especially the children and the elderly, have been cautioned against stray dogs, Rana added.