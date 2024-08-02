ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dogs Kill, Eat Body Parts Of 82-Year-Old Bedridden Woman In Telangana's Sircilla

According to villagers, the deceased Rajyalakshmi was sleeping in a hut near her house on Wednesday night when the pack of dogs entered the hut and attacked her. Her head and portion of the abdomen was missing when her body was discovered the following morning by her sons.

Sircilla: In a horrific accident, an elderly woman, Pitla Rajyalakshmi (82) died after being mauled by a pack of stray dogs inside her house at Battuvani Thallu – a small village in Rajanna Sircilla district, around midnight on Wednesday, July 31. The animal also ate away parts of the victim's face and body, police said. Later, angry villagers killed the stray dog.

According to villagers, Rajyalakshmi was sleeping in a hut near her house on Wednesday night. The dogs entered the house easily as it lacked a door and attacked her while she was in deep sleep. Her body was found by her sons in the morning, without the head and a portion of the abdomen also apparently missing after being eaten by the dogs.

Locals were alerted about the incident after they saw the dog near the victim's house vomiting out flesh on a roadway. They alerted the family, who subsequently verified Lakshmi's body. Lakshmi had spent the last four years confined to a bed, said Mustabad police. Her two sons had taken care of her, keeping her in a separate room outside their home.

"She was sleeping in the hut when a pack of stray dogs entered it and attacked her," Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said. A case of suspicious death has been registered under section 194 of the BNS (Whoever commits an affray, shall be punished with imprisonment), and a probe is underway, police said.

Locals demanded that the authorities take strict measures to control the menace of stray dogs.

