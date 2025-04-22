ETV Bharat / state

13-Year-Old Girl Injured In Stray Dog Attack In Rajasthan's Alwar

The dogs have scratched the girl on more than 50 places, and one of her ears was severely damaged.

13-Year-Old Girl Injured In Stray Dog Attack In Rajasthan's Alwar
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 1:24 PM IST

Alwar: A 13-year-old girl suffered serious injuries in a stray dog attack in Rajasthan’s Alwar, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Meenapura village of Udyog Nagar police station area on Monday, thay said.

According to the girl’s family, she was returning from tuition in the evening when a pack of dogs attacked her, 200 metres away from her house. On receiving the information, the girl’s family reached the spot and took her to the Alwar District Hospital for treatment.

The family members claimed that the dogs have scratched the girl on over 50 places. They further said that one of the ears was completely chewed, and the other ear was also severely damaged.

District Hospital surgeon Dr Vivek Saini said that the girl has suffered serious injuries. Over 25 stitches have been put on her body to prevent infection. After treatment, her condition is stable. However, due to a serious injury to the ear, she has been advised to be referred to Jaipur.

Dr Saini informed that one ear of the girl has been severely injured and cannot be repaired with normal treatment. She has been advised to be sent to Jaipur, where she will undergo plastic surgery.

The villagers have demanded that the administration take serious and immediate action against the increasing menace of stray dogs.

