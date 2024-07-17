Stray Dog Attack Cases Rising In Telangana: 2-Yr-Old Boy Dies In Secunderabad, Another Hospitalised

Hyderabad: An alarming rise in stray dog attacks in Telangana has left the authorities concerned prompting to set up a toll-free helpline number to report such cases. Stray dog attack claimed life of an infant in Secunderabad while in Jagityala, a boy was injured and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Two-year-old boy killed in Secunderabad:

A two-year-old boy was mauled to death by a stray dog in Jawaharnagar in Secunderabad, police said on Wednesday. Vidhan was playing outside his house when a dog attacked him. He sustained severe injuries and was taken to the Gandhi Hospital. However, his condition deteriorated and he died.

Locals complained that despite repeatedly alerting authorities about the growing menace of stray dogs in the area, nothing has been done to address the problem.

Boy injured in Jagityala:

In another incident, a young boy from Birpur mandal of Jagityala district made a narrow escape after a stray dog attacked him. The attack was also captured in the CCTV cameras of the area. Devender was injured and admitted to Jagityala Government Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The two incidents have triggered panic among residents and questions are being raised on the safety protocols and management of stray dog population in residential areas. Residents are demanding an immediate action plan to prevent dog attack incidents and ensure the safety of vulnerable individuals, particularly children, who are at risk.

Steps to check dog attacks:

Expressing grief over the death, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the incident is shocking. Action should be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents and a toll-free number should be set up to lodge complaints of stray dog attacks, Reddy said.

The CM also said that a committee should be formed with representatives of organisations such as veterinarians and Blue Cross. All hospitals have been directed to provide immediate treatment to dog bite patients. Also, the methods that are prevalent in other states to curb such incidents should be examined, he said.

Read more

5-Month-Old Baby Mauled To Death By Dog In Telangana