Stray Cattle Pose Risk On Roads, Chennai Corporation Sets Up Sheds Across Zones

Chennai: To keep off stray cattle loitering across roads in Chennai city and suburban areas and causing severe inconvenience to commuters, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to construct cattle shelters across different zones to curb their movement.

The GCC has been actively monitoring the issue, capturing stray cattle and imposing fines on their owners. Also, citizens and motorists have long urged the civic body to find a permanent solution to this problem.

Facility to House upto 200 Cattle

A new cattle shed is being set up in Ward 53 under Zone 5 (Royapuram Zone) near the Basin Bridge Road in Moolakothalam. This shed will accommodate upto 200 cattle, including stray and domestically reared cows. Facilities are also in place to allow residents to leave their cows at the shed for care.

A nominal daily fee of Rs 10 per cow will be charged for maintenance. Additionally, some voluntary organisations will assist the corporation in caring for the animals. Owners will be provided designated spaces to milk and feed their cattle during morning and evening hours. The facility also includes modern provisions for feeding, cleaning dung and bathing the cattle.

Walking Area for Cattle’s Well-being

To ensure the well-being of the cattle, the shelter features colourful murals, separate rooms for veterinarians and medicine storage and designated areas for large cows, calves, and pregnant cows. Notably, a walking area has also been created within the shelter to help keep the cattle active and refreshed.

A separate section has been allocated within the premises for collecting cattle waste. Priority will be given to residents who wish to raise cattle but lack space at home. All construction work is expected to be completed by the end of this month, after which, the facility will be opened to the public. The shelter is also planned to expand to accommodate upto 600 cattle in the next three months.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Kumarakuruparan has shared updates about the Moolakothalam cattle shed project on his official social media page.

A Boon for Residents

Selvan, a local resident, said, “Cattle often wander through our streets, sometimes blocking roads and causing traffic congestion. Many times, we don’t even know who the owners are. Even when we do, asking them not to let their cows loose has led to arguments.”

“This isn’t just an issue in our locality, areas like Koyambedu are also affected. These stray animals pose risk not only to the public but also to themselves. They often ingest harmful plastic waste from roadsides. This initiative by the GCC is a welcome move. The cattle will be safe and those who wish to raise cows but lack space will benefit from this facility. We hope the Corporation sets up more such shelters across the city soon,” he added.