Love Knows No Bounds: 70-Year-Old Man From Bilaspur Marries Woman Half Her Age

Bilaspur: Love knows no bounds. This proved true after a 70-year-old man fell in love with a woman half her age and got married to her.

Daduram Gandharva of Sarkanda locality in Bilaspur fell in love with the 35-year-old woman who resided in his neighbourhood. Both fell in love and Daduram eventually proposed to her. The woman accepted the proposal gladly and both of them tied the knot to start a new life.

The marriage ceremony took place at the Shiva Temple of Chingrajpara. Both of them undertook seven rounds of the temple wishing for a happy and prosperous married life ahead.

The entire neighborhood of Chingrajpara witnessed the unusual marriage and danced and sang while wishing the newly-weds.