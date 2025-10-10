Love Knows No Bounds: 70-Year-Old Man From Bilaspur Marries Woman Half Her Age
Daduram Gandharva of Sarkanda locality fell in love with the 35-year-old woman who resided in his neighbourhood. He proposed to her and got married.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 10:40 PM IST
Bilaspur: Love knows no bounds. This proved true after a 70-year-old man fell in love with a woman half her age and got married to her.
Daduram Gandharva of Sarkanda locality in Bilaspur fell in love with the 35-year-old woman who resided in his neighbourhood. Both fell in love and Daduram eventually proposed to her. The woman accepted the proposal gladly and both of them tied the knot to start a new life.
The marriage ceremony took place at the Shiva Temple of Chingrajpara. Both of them undertook seven rounds of the temple wishing for a happy and prosperous married life ahead.
The entire neighborhood of Chingrajpara witnessed the unusual marriage and danced and sang while wishing the newly-weds.
Daduram works as a labourer in Sarkanda. His marriage to the woman half her age proves love transcends all barriers including age. Residents of Bilaspur appreciated the girl stating she put love over other vested interests. "She did it for love. Daduram is a man of meagre means but it did not matter to the woman who put love over everything else," said a local.
Earlier this year, Sangruram, a 75-year-old man, married a woman less than half his age, hoping for companionship after years of solitude. But by the morning after the wedding, he was dead.
The incident took place in Kuchhmuchh village in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district. The man had lost his first wife a year ago and had been living alone since then. With no children, he sustained himself through farming.