ETV Bharat / state

Strange But True, UP Youth Gets Bitten By Snake Seventh Time In Last 40 Days

Fatehpur: A strange incident has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, where a youth is falling victim to snake bites repeatedly. Infact, he has been bitten by snakes six times in the last 34 days and on Friday, he was once again bitten by a snake after which, he was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Vikas Dwivedi, a resident of Soura village under Malwan police station area of ​​Fatehpur district is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Every time a snake bites him, Vikas is admitted to a hospital, recovers and returns home only to get another snake bite some days later and the same process follows.

Notably, after getting a snake bite for the sixth time, Vikas said a snake had appeared in his dreams and told him that it would bite him nine times and had warned him that nobody will be able to save him at that time.

Vikas's family members said whenever he is bitten by a snake, it is either on a Saturday or Sunday. Before every snake bite, Vikas always gets a bad omen.