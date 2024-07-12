ETV Bharat / state

Strange But True, UP Youth Gets Bitten By Snake Seventh Time In Last 40 Days

Published : Jul 12, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

Vikas Dwivedi, who always gets a bad omen before being bitten by snakes, told his parents that he has dreamt that he will be bitten by snakes nine times. He is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital after being bitten by a snake on Friday.

Fatehpur: A strange incident has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, where a youth is falling victim to snake bites repeatedly. Infact, he has been bitten by snakes six times in the last 34 days and on Friday, he was once again bitten by a snake after which, he was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Vikas Dwivedi, a resident of Soura village under Malwan police station area of ​​Fatehpur district is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Every time a snake bites him, Vikas is admitted to a hospital, recovers and returns home only to get another snake bite some days later and the same process follows.

Notably, after getting a snake bite for the sixth time, Vikas said a snake had appeared in his dreams and told him that it would bite him nine times and had warned him that nobody will be able to save him at that time.

Vikas's family members said whenever he is bitten by a snake, it is either on a Saturday or Sunday. Before every snake bite, Vikas always gets a bad omen.

The doctor treating Vikas is also surprised by this incident. Vikas is given the same medicine every time and he recovers but the repeated incidents of snake bites are really surprising, he said.

Meanwhile, Vikas's parents have become worried after he told them of having a dream of being bitten by snakes nine times. They said that Vikas had told them that when a snake bites him for the ninth time then neither treatment nor rituals would be able to save him.

