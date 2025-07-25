Storms Claim At Least 18 Lives Across Bengal, One Missing In Gangasagar

Bankura/Bardhaman/Gangasagar: A sudden combination of a depression in the North Bay of Bengal and the ongoing monsoon has unleashed devastating weather across West Bengal, resulting in at least 18 fatalities due to lightning strikes. Reportedly, one person is missing in Gangasagar. The intensity of rain and lightning significantly increased yesterday, leading to widespread destruction and tragedy.
The highest number of casualties, 8 deaths, occurred in Onda (4 deaths) and one each in Kotulpur, Joypur, Patrasayer, and Indas in the Bankura district.
Bankura Superintendent of Police (SP) Vaibhav Tiwari confirmed these deaths, stating that the victims were primarily farmers who died while working on their farms.
Identified victims in Onda include Narayan Sar (48), Jaba Bauri (38), and Tiloka Mal (49). Other identified victims are Ziaul Haque Mollah (50) from Kotulpur, Jiban Ghosh (20) from Patrasayer, Ismail Mandal (60) from Indas, and Uttam Bhunia (38) from Joypur.
East Burdwan district also saw several lightning-related deaths. Victims include Buro Maddi (64) and Abhijit Santra (25) in Raina, Sanatan Patra (60) and Parimal Das (35) in Madhabdihi and Rabin Tudu (25) in Aushgram.
Four other individuals in Bhatar were injured by storms and are currently receiving treatment at Burdwan Medical College.
Among other reported casualties are a woman who died in the Guridi area of Jhaldar of Purulia district; one person each died in Chandrakona and Dantan in West Midnapore district; one in Kumarganj in South Dinajpur; and one in Bubud in West Burdwan.
Pilgrim Missing in Gangasagar
In Gangasagar, a 24-year-old pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh, Sandeep Gaur, went missing after being swept away by rough waves while bathing in the sea. Despite a ban on sea bathing due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, and warnings issued by the Fisheries Department for fishermen to return to coast, the individual entered the water.
Search operations involving a speedboat and divers are currently underway, but he has not yet been found.
