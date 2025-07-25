ETV Bharat / state

Storms Claim At Least 18 Lives Across Bengal, One Missing In Gangasagar

Bankura/Bardhaman/Gangasagar: A sudden combination of a depression in the North Bay of Bengal and the ongoing monsoon has unleashed devastating weather across West Bengal, resulting in at least 18 fatalities due to lightning strikes. Reportedly, one person is missing in Gangasagar. The intensity of rain and lightning significantly increased yesterday, leading to widespread destruction and tragedy.

The highest number of casualties, 8 deaths, occurred in Onda (4 deaths) and one each in Kotulpur, Joypur, Patrasayer, and Indas in the Bankura district.

Bankura Superintendent of Police (SP) Vaibhav Tiwari confirmed these deaths, stating that the victims were primarily farmers who died while working on their farms.

Identified victims in Onda include Narayan Sar (48), Jaba Bauri (38), and Tiloka Mal (49). Other identified victims are Ziaul Haque Mollah (50) from Kotulpur, Jiban Ghosh (20) from Patrasayer, Ismail Mandal (60) from Indas, and Uttam Bhunia (38) from Joypur.

East Burdwan district also saw several lightning-related deaths. Victims include Buro Maddi (64) and Abhijit Santra (25) in Raina, Sanatan Patra (60) and Parimal Das (35) in Madhabdihi and Rabin Tudu (25) in Aushgram.