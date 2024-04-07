MP: Stopped from Shooting Videos, Two Women Beat up Guards at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Two women, Palak and Pari, and others allegedly assaulted three women guards at the Mahakaleshwar Temple after they stopped them for shooting video reels in the prohibited area.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three women security guards were allegedly beaten up by two women and a few others after they stopped them from shooting videos in the prohibited area of Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the premises of the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Saturday, an official said. Two women, identified as Palak and Pari, and a few other persons allegedly manhandled and thrashed three women guards after they were stopped from shooting video reels in the prohibited area on the temple premises, Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma said.

The guards, Shivani Pushpad, Sandhya Prajapati and Sangeeta Changesia, work for a private security firm, he said. A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against the accused, who are residents of Nagda town, the official said.

