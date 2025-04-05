ETV Bharat / state

Stop Agitation To Enforce Marathi In Banks For Time Being: Raj Thackeray To MNS Workers

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Saturday asked his party workers to stop the agitation to enforce the use of Marathi in banks and other establishments for the time being as "we have created enough awareness on the issue".

In a letter to party workers, Thackeray said the agitation has shown the consequences of not following Reserve Bank of India norms on use of local language. "There is no issue in halting this agitation now because we have created enough awareness on the issue,” Thackeray said.

“Halt the agitation for the time being but do not let focus go away from it. I urge the government to see that the law is followed. Wherever the law is not followed, wherever Marathi manoos are taken for granted or face insult, the MNS will go for discussion with them," Thackeray warned.

His instructions to party workers come a day after the United Forum of Bank Unions wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stating that people claiming to be MNS activists have been visiting bank branches and intimidating staff.

"Their demand is that all display boards be exclusively in Marathi and that all officials must speak only in Marathi," the United Forum of Bank Unions letter to Fadnavis said. It added that bank officials have been threatened and assaulted.