ETV Bharat / state

Stones Thrown At Mahabodhi, Seemanchal Express In UP

Prayagraj: Stones were allegedly thrown at Mahabodhi Express and Seemanchal Express trains in Uttar Pradesh, with officials on Tuesday saying probes have been launched in both cases. Both the incidents took place late Monday evening in Mirzapur and Prayagraj districts, under the Northern Central Railway (NCR) region, they said.

Shashi Nant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer of the NCR, said the guard of the Mahabodhi Express informed about stones hitting the train.

"This happened when the train was approaching the Mirzapur railway station," Tripathi told PTI. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has filed a complaint against unknown miscreants, however, no suspects were found at the scene, he added. A separate incident occurred around 9.45 pm on Monday and involved the Seemanchal Express coming from Delhi.