Stones Thrown At Mahabodhi, Seemanchal Express In UP

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Two incidents of stone-throwing at trains occurred in Uttar Pradesh on Monday evening, affecting the Mahabodhi Express and Seemanchal Express. The RPF has initiated investigations after receiving complaints from train crews and passengers, although no suspects have been found at the scene. The affected passenger received first aid upon arrival in Mirzapur.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Prayagraj: Stones were allegedly thrown at Mahabodhi Express and Seemanchal Express trains in Uttar Pradesh, with officials on Tuesday saying probes have been launched in both cases. Both the incidents took place late Monday evening in Mirzapur and Prayagraj districts, under the Northern Central Railway (NCR) region, they said.

Shashi Nant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer of the NCR, said the guard of the Mahabodhi Express informed about stones hitting the train.

"This happened when the train was approaching the Mirzapur railway station," Tripathi told PTI. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has filed a complaint against unknown miscreants, however, no suspects were found at the scene, he added. A separate incident occurred around 9.45 pm on Monday and involved the Seemanchal Express coming from Delhi.

"Near the Yamuna Bridge (Naini) in Prayagraj, a passenger reported being hit by a stone. The passenger received first aid upon the train's arrival in Mirzapur. The RPF has registered a case regarding this incident against unknown individuals," Tripathi said.

Tripathi said the RPF did not find anyone at the spot, adding that a further detailed probe is underway into both incidents, he added.

