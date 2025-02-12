ETV Bharat / state

Watch: Stones Pelted At Train In Jharkhand’s Giridih After Doors Remain Shut

The incident took place when some passengers were unable to board the train as the doors were closed and, despite repeated requests, didn’t open.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 7:44 PM IST

Giridih: Some people allegedly hurled stones at a train travelling from Godda district to Giridih in Jharkhand on Wednesday afternoon at the Jamua Railway Station, police said.

The incident took place when some passengers were unable to board the train as the doors were closed and, despite repeated requests, didn’t open. This infuriated some passengers, who shouted slogans and threw stones at the train.

District Superintendent of Police Dr Bimal Kumar said the police received the information about the incident, and a team of local police was sent to the spot. “The crowd was calmed down by the police personnel, and the train eventually departed,” he said.

Stones Pelted At Train In Jharkhand’s Giridih After Doors Remain Shut (ETV Bharat)

Kumar said several passengers, mostly students travelling to appear in exams, couldn’t board the train due to the closed doors, which sparked anger and protest. “We sent Railway Protection Force personnel to the scene to restore order. We also spoke to the railway authorities and took serious note of the incident."

“The situation was brought under control after our personnel explained the situation to the crowd," Kumar said. "We are investigating the incident and will take necessary action to prevent such incidents in the future."

One of the aggrieved students said he had reserved a spot a month and a half in advance but was still denied entry. “I had an exam to attend, and I had booked my ticket well in advance. However, when I reached the station, the doors were closed, and I was not allowed to board the train,” he said.

Many passengers were also heading towards Prayagraj to participate in Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 but were unable to board the train, which is why they were angered and blamed the railways for the inconvenience.

