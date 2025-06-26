ETV Bharat / state

Stones Pelted At Shatabdi Express In Jhansi, None Hurt, Security Tightened

Jhansi: Stones were pelted at the Delhi-bound Shatabdi Express in Morena of Jhansi Railway Division for the third time on Wednesday, cracking a glass window. Fortunately, no passenger was hurt.

The RPF personnel posted in the train reached the spot but did not find anything. The train resumed journey after the cracked glass was sealed with a tape. The incident took place in Morena of Jhansi Railway Division. Security has been tightened following the incident.

Shatabdi Express (12001), from Madhya Pradesh's Rani Kamlapati to New Delhi, had left Jhansi and reached Morena when some unidentified miscreants pelted stones at coach E-1. A glass window of the train was shattered.