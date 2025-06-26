Stones Pelted At Shatabdi Express In Jhansi, None Hurt, Security Tightened

Jhansi: Stones were pelted at the Delhi-bound Shatabdi Express in Morena of Jhansi Railway Division for the third time on Wednesday, cracking a glass window. Fortunately, no passenger was hurt.
The RPF personnel posted in the train reached the spot but did not find anything. The train resumed journey after the cracked glass was sealed with a tape. The incident took place in Morena of Jhansi Railway Division. Security has been tightened following the incident.
Shatabdi Express (12001), from Madhya Pradesh's Rani Kamlapati to New Delhi, had left Jhansi and reached Morena when some unidentified miscreants pelted stones at coach E-1. A glass window of the train was shattered.
The loud cracking noise frightened the passengers and they immediately informed the security forces. RPF personnel reached the spot and an investigation was launched. A team has been formed to search the miscreants.
This is the third consecutive stone pelting incident on Shatabdi Express, raising serious concerns over passenger safety and security. Earlier Stones were pelted near Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha and Gwalior.
Jhansi Railway Public Relations Officer Manoj Singh said information about the incident was received last evening. "Security officials recorded information from the passengers and RPF has registered a case against unknown miscreants. An investigation is underway," he said.