ETV Bharat / state

Stones Pelted At Rajdhani Express In MP, No Injuries

Bhopal: Stones were thrown at a Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh, prompting the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to launch an investigation, an official said on Saturday.

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place on Friday night when KSR Bengaluru–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express (22691) was between Rani Kamlapati (earlier Habibganj) and Bhopal stations, the official said. A passenger said a stone broke the window glass and landed on his plate while he was having dinner.

RPF Bhopal Division Commandant Prashant Yadav said they have registered a case on the complaint of one Deepak Kumar, who was on seat number 41 in the B-4 coach. “Stones were pelted at the train around 10.30 pm, and a complaint was raised through the Rail Madad portal at 10.42 pm. Investigations are underway, and we will crack the case in a day or two,” he said.