Stones Pelted at Mosque in Gurugram's Devi Lal Nagar on Night of Holi; Police Launch Probe

Gurugram (Haryana): Two miscreants riding a Scorpio in front of Devi Lal Nagar here allegedly opened fire outside a mosque on the night of Holi, March 25 around 10.45 PM, police sources said. The accused fled after locals were alerted by the loud noise of the gunshot, they added.

Local police reached the spot and took cognisance of the matter. They checked the CCTV footage and started tracing the accused on the basis of the vehicle number.

As per eyewitness Abdul Hafeez, the Scorpio rider alleged there was a stone in front of the vehicle and asked him to remove it. When Hafeez said that there were no stones, the Scorpio rider got furious and reversed the vehicle, creating an uproar late in the night.

The landlord came to know about this mishap and rushed down. As per sources, the Scorpio rider halted his four-wheeler and two youths got down from it and tried opening the gate of the mosque. When Hafeez protested saying the gate of the mosque would be opened the following morning, the miscreants got angry and retaliated.

Sector-9 police station in-charge, inspector Rambir Singh said, "As soon as information about the incident was received, a team of police rushed to the spot and took up the case on priority."

This is not the first time that stones have been pelted at mosques in this area. Earlier, mischievous elements had pelted stones at two houses near the religious place of worship as well.