Stones Pelted On Vande Bharat In Chhattisgarh, Windows Of 3 Coaches Damaged; Five Arrested

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Five persons were arrested for allegedly pelting stones on Vande Bharat Express train between Mahasamund and Bagbahara railway stations during a trial run on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Shivam Kumar Baghel, Jeetu Tandi, Lekhraj Sonwani, Arjun Yadav and Devendra Chandrakar, are all residents of Bagbahara. The RPF will file a case under Railway Act 1989 and present them in the court, sources said.

The window panes of three coaches, C2-10, C4-1 and C9-78, were damaged after stones were thrown at the train. On information, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the spot and nabbed the five accused.

The incident took place during a trial run of Vande Bharat train on Durg-Visakhapatnam route. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the train on September 16. When the train reached near Bagbahara station of Mahasamund, some miscreants pelted stones on the train.

Arshi Anwar, a resident of Mahasamund, said, "It is very unfortunate that stones were pelted on the Vande Bharat train. This train will ply on Durg-Visakhapatnam route but it will not halt at Bagbahara. It is possible that people are angry due to this reason."