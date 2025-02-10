Two Stolen iPhones Of Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Recovered From Bihar, Accused Held In Dehradun

Dehradun: Two iPhones of Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal that were stolen at a wedding ceremony in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district last month were recovered from Bihar and the accused was arrested from Bima Vihar Road of the district, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Govind Sahu, was nabbed by a joint team of Rajpur police station and Dehradun Special Operation Group (SOG). Sahu, a native of Bihar, currently lives with his family in Chakkuwala Indira Nagar and is Rapido driver, police said. He was a drug addict and used to commit thefts while dropping passengers, they added.

According to police, Moolchand Tyagi, Gujarat High Court Registrar General had lodged a complaint with Dehradun Police on January 27. In his complaint, Tyagi said that Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal was attending a wedding ceremony at Foothill Garden on New Masuri Road when her two iPhones were stolen. A case was immediately registered against an unidentified accused at Rajpur police station.

Separate teams from Rajpur police station and Dehradun SOG were formed to arrest the accused. The teams checked the CCTV cameras of the crime scene and all the routes around it.

On the basis of surveillance, police team got information that the location of stolen iPhones was traced in a village under Barsam police station area of Bihar's Saharsa district. After this, a team was sent to Bihar.

Police said the two stolen iPhones were recovered from a person named Khalil in Bihar. On questioning Khalil, he told that he had bought the phones from a person in Ghantaghar in Dehradun. He had clicked a photograph of the man from whom he had bought the phones and handed it over to the police. With the help of the photograph, police arrested the accused near Bima Vihar Road in Dehradun.

Rajpur police station in-charge Peedi Bhatt said accused Govind Sahu has stolen mobile phones and laptops to fund his drug addiction. Sahu earlier worked as a delivery boy in Zomato and is currently working in Rapido, he said.

"The accused had gone to Foothill Garden to drop a passenger on January 26. He had entered the wedding venue, where he stole two iPhones from a purse kept on a chair and sold them to a man from Bihar at Ghantaghar," Bhatt said.