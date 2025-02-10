ETV Bharat / state

Two Stolen iPhones Of Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Recovered From Bihar, Accused Held In Dehradun

Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal was attending a wedding ceremony in Dehradun on January 26 when her two iPhones got stolen.

Stolen iPhones Of Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Recovered From Bihar, Accused Held In Dehradun
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 10, 2025, 7:26 PM IST

Dehradun: Two iPhones of Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal that were stolen at a wedding ceremony in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district last month were recovered from Bihar and the accused was arrested from Bima Vihar Road of the district, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Govind Sahu, was nabbed by a joint team of Rajpur police station and Dehradun Special Operation Group (SOG). Sahu, a native of Bihar, currently lives with his family in Chakkuwala Indira Nagar and is Rapido driver, police said. He was a drug addict and used to commit thefts while dropping passengers, they added.

According to police, Moolchand Tyagi, Gujarat High Court Registrar General had lodged a complaint with Dehradun Police on January 27. In his complaint, Tyagi said that Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal was attending a wedding ceremony at Foothill Garden on New Masuri Road when her two iPhones were stolen. A case was immediately registered against an unidentified accused at Rajpur police station.

Separate teams from Rajpur police station and Dehradun SOG were formed to arrest the accused. The teams checked the CCTV cameras of the crime scene and all the routes around it.

On the basis of surveillance, police team got information that the location of stolen iPhones was traced in a village under Barsam police station area of Bihar's Saharsa district. After this, a team was sent to Bihar.

Police said the two stolen iPhones were recovered from a person named Khalil in Bihar. On questioning Khalil, he told that he had bought the phones from a person in Ghantaghar in Dehradun. He had clicked a photograph of the man from whom he had bought the phones and handed it over to the police. With the help of the photograph, police arrested the accused near Bima Vihar Road in Dehradun.

Rajpur police station in-charge Peedi Bhatt said accused Govind Sahu has stolen mobile phones and laptops to fund his drug addiction. Sahu earlier worked as a delivery boy in Zomato and is currently working in Rapido, he said.

"The accused had gone to Foothill Garden to drop a passenger on January 26. He had entered the wedding venue, where he stole two iPhones from a purse kept on a chair and sold them to a man from Bihar at Ghantaghar," Bhatt said.

Dehradun: Two iPhones of Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal that were stolen at a wedding ceremony in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district last month were recovered from Bihar and the accused was arrested from Bima Vihar Road of the district, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Govind Sahu, was nabbed by a joint team of Rajpur police station and Dehradun Special Operation Group (SOG). Sahu, a native of Bihar, currently lives with his family in Chakkuwala Indira Nagar and is Rapido driver, police said. He was a drug addict and used to commit thefts while dropping passengers, they added.

According to police, Moolchand Tyagi, Gujarat High Court Registrar General had lodged a complaint with Dehradun Police on January 27. In his complaint, Tyagi said that Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal was attending a wedding ceremony at Foothill Garden on New Masuri Road when her two iPhones were stolen. A case was immediately registered against an unidentified accused at Rajpur police station.

Separate teams from Rajpur police station and Dehradun SOG were formed to arrest the accused. The teams checked the CCTV cameras of the crime scene and all the routes around it.

On the basis of surveillance, police team got information that the location of stolen iPhones was traced in a village under Barsam police station area of Bihar's Saharsa district. After this, a team was sent to Bihar.

Police said the two stolen iPhones were recovered from a person named Khalil in Bihar. On questioning Khalil, he told that he had bought the phones from a person in Ghantaghar in Dehradun. He had clicked a photograph of the man from whom he had bought the phones and handed it over to the police. With the help of the photograph, police arrested the accused near Bima Vihar Road in Dehradun.

Rajpur police station in-charge Peedi Bhatt said accused Govind Sahu has stolen mobile phones and laptops to fund his drug addiction. Sahu earlier worked as a delivery boy in Zomato and is currently working in Rapido, he said.

"The accused had gone to Foothill Garden to drop a passenger on January 26. He had entered the wedding venue, where he stole two iPhones from a purse kept on a chair and sold them to a man from Bihar at Ghantaghar," Bhatt said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GUJARAT HIGH COURT CHIEF JUSTICESTOLEN IPHONESSTOLEN IPHONES RECOVEREDSTOLEN IPHONES FOUND IN DEHRADUN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.