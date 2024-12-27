ETV Bharat / state

How Militants Are Exploiting India-Bangladesh Corridor By Making Fake Documents

Kolkata: Militant organizations like Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) are not the only threats leveraging the instability in Bangladesh to infiltrate India. Intelligence reports suggest that Pakistan’s spy agency, ISI, is also attempting to reactivate its sleeper cells in India, aided by these groups.

According to Intelligence sources, recently some suspicious youths entered India from Bangladesh with valid visas. They are associated with Pakistani militant organization Lashkar-e-Taiba. It is learnt that they entered West Bengal from Bangladesh with valid documents. Later, they held several secret meetings with youths in Malda and Murshidabad at different times. Allegedly, after brainwashing some of those local youths, they crossed over to Bangladesh again. And according to intelligence sources, they were supported by ISI in this entire activity.

The West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has begun investigating these developments. Additional Commissioner (V) of Kolkata Police, V. Solomon Nesakumar, stated, “We have received some critical information and are probing the matter in detail. It’s too early to disclose everything now.”

The infiltration of militants to West Bengal with valid visas and their ability to hold secret meetings with Indian citizens have raised questions about the possible gaps in the police intelligence network. A state police intelligence official, on condition of anonymity, stated, “Bangladesh has increasingly become a safe corridor for these activities. Militants are even forging passports for their families in India, enabling them to bypass security checks.”

Reports indicate that these infiltrators are fortifying ISI sleeper cells by distributing fake identity cards and documents. Fake passports and visas make it easier for them to deceive law enforcement agencies. "One after another incident of making passports using fake documents have come to light that led to the Kolkata Police taking strict measures to prevent making of fake passports. Several special instructions have also been issued by Lalbazar Police," he adds.