Three Held For Deceiving Job Aspirants With Fake Question Papers

Lucknow: The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three people for their alleged involvement in cheating candidates by selling fake question papers for examination forrecruitment to the post of Assistant Professor.

The accused have been identified as Vinay Pal, Baijnath Pal and Mehboob Ali. STF is now on the lookout for the rest of the people involved in the racket. The role of students is also being investigated. A case has been registered against the accused in Vibhutikhand police station. Police said Rs 12 lakh in cash, a Wagon R car, a mobile phone, admit cards and other documents have been recovered from the accused. The mastermind, Baijnath is an Assistant Professor in Lal Bahadur Shastri Degree College, Gonda. Vinay is Baijnath's younger brother.

During interrogation, Baijnath said he charged up to Rs 35 lakh from each candidate for a fake paper. He said after letting the candidates know of the questions, he and the others used to burn the question papers to destroy evidence. Baijnath said the candidates did not doubt his intentions as he was an assistant professor and many of them knew him. Through the students whom he taught, he used to trap those preparing for competitive exams.

The Assistant Professor recruitment exam was held on April 16 and 17. The accused had struck a deal with two candidates identified as Kapil and Sunil, residents of Raebareli, for Rs 35 lakh each. Both of them had paid Rs 12 lakh as advance. But as the candidates appeared the examination, they found out that they had been deceived and sought their money back from the accused. But the accused refused to return the money after which Kapil and Sunil informed the matter to their families.

As the STF was informed of the matter, a probe was started during which it came to fore that Vinay had collected the money from Kapil and Sunil at Raebareli. It also came to fore that Mehboob, a resident of Motinagar in Ayodhya, used to prepare the fake question papers.