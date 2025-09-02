Fake Medicine Racket In Uttarakhand: STF Arrests 4 Pharma Company Owners And Plant Heads

Dehradun: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police has arrested four pharmaceutical company owners-cum-plant heads for their alleged role in a fake medicine racket, through which fake medicines were allegedly being repackaged and sold as branded drugs.

SSP STF Navneet Bhullar informed that the four arrestees include Pradeep Gaur, owner of Gentic Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. and a resident of KV Thapa Marg near Green Valley School; Shailendra Singh, owner of BLBK Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. and resident of Meerut; Shishir Singh, owner of OXI Pharma Pvt. Ltd. and resident of Premnagar; and Tejendra Kaur, owner of Keron Life Science Pvt. Ltd. and a resident of GMS Road.

With the latest arrests, the number of accused caught in the case has risen to ten, including the gang's mastermind.

On June 1, a team of STF arrested Santosh Kumar with large quantities of fake wrappers, outer boxes, labels and QR codes of reputed pharmaceutical companies, following which a case was registered at Selaqui police station in Dehradun. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of six persons including Santosh Kumar, Naveen Bansal, Aditya Kala, Devi Dayal Gupta, Pankaj Sharma and Vijay Kumar Pandey.

During the probe, it was revealed that four companies namely Keron Life Science Pvt. Ltd., BLBK Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., OXI Pharma Pvt. Ltd. and Gentic Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., all based in Dehradun, allegedly violated norms and sold nearly 18 lakh tablets without strip packaging to a fake firm, Beecham Biotech, run by accused Naveen Bansal alias Akshay. The supply was made merely on his verbal instructions.

Shockingly, to cover up the illegal transactions, these companies marked MRP 00.00 in their bills, projecting the sale as genuine and meant for supply to government hospitals. "However, Naveen Bansal had made no agreement or sought permission to supply medicines to any hospital or government body. Instead, he procured the loose tablets from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, packed them in strips under the names of branded companies, and sold them in the market with help from his associates," SSP Bhullar said.

The senior official further revealed that between 2023-24 and 2024-25, Bansal's fake firm repeatedly bought medicines from these companies. Considering the seriousness of the allegations, the STF arrested four company heads.

Further investigation is underway.